3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado county health departments are adding new mask requirements, impacting three counties.

In early October, Jefferson County Public Health issued an alert to require masks in local government buildings. On Monday, the Jefferson County Board of Health voted 4-1 in favor of a new mask mandate for all public spaces. According to the board members, the new requirement will go into effect on Wednesday and will apply to anyone three and older. The new requirement goes into place regardless of vaccination status. 11 News has requested a copy of the latest order.

The public can expect the new requirement to be posted on the Jefferson County Public Health website here later this week.

The Tri-County Health Department passed a similar order that is scheduled to remain in place until early January and thereafter until staffed ICU bed capacity in the North Central Emergency Preparedness Region reaches 10% or greater for 14 consecutive days. The mask requirement by Tri-County Health Department impacts Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Click here for updates from the Tri-County Public Health Department.

11 News Partner CBS Denver is reporting Denver is expected to announce a new mask mandate on Tuesday, although specifics have not been shared with the public.

As of Monday, both Boulder County and Larimer County requires masks for indoor public spaces.

