Massive marijuana grow discovered in a Colorado home after crews called to a house fire

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A house fire turned into a criminal investigation this week.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting deputies discovered an illegal marijuana grow with more than 1,400 plants on the property with an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

The grow was discovered after crews were called to the 5100 block of McCarthy Road on Monday for a structure fire. The neighborhood is southeast of Pueblo. Investigators believe the fire started in a pile of weeds and spread to the structure, no one was in the home. Deputies saw evidence of a possible illegal marijuana grow on the property when it came to electrical panels and large air conditioning units.

“Narcotics detectives responded and sought a search warrant for the outbuilding,” a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “After executing the search warrant, detectives found and seized 1,446 marijuana plants from inside the building. State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household. Although no individual has come forward to claim the grow operation, detectives are continuing to investigate to identify the person or persons responsible. No arrests have been made.”

The home had to be condemned.

“The extreme number of marijuana plants in this grow is a sign that the product was intended solely for Black Market sale,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Finding an operation of this size is an indication the black market continues to have a strong presence in our state. We will continue to seek out and eradicate these types of grow operations until all of those responsible for them realize it’s against the law.”

