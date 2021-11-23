Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos
Nov. 22, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was found deceased near a Colorado Springs park.
The body of the man was found on Oct. 3 at the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. The park is located at 2212 Executive Circle on the south side of the city just east of I-25. According to police, the man who was found is about 5′ 8″ tall, 140 pounds with brown. His body was in Fountain Creek.
The man had unique tattoos:
-An eye, located on his back
-A paw, located on his chest
If you know who this person is you’re asked to call the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at 719-390-2450.
Details on how the person died were not shared in the latest news release.
