NFL defensive great Michael Strahan to be next space tourist

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship...
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan is going to space next month.

Strahan, who turned 50 on Sunday, will join Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, on the Dec. 9 mission aboard the New Shepard, a spacecraft named after her father, the first American in space.

The spacecraft owned by Blue Origin, the company headed by Jeff Bezos, will also carry four paying customers – space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess – and will be the third flight by the New Shepard craft this year to shuttle humans to space.

The 10-minute flight, five minutes less than Alan Shepard’s 1961 Mercury flight, will launch from West Texas carrying six people, two more than the previous two flights this year with humans aboard.

