Denver Mayor Michael Hancock holding press conference on response to COVID-19

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is holding a press conference Tuesday with Bob McDonald from the Denver Department of Public Health.

Our 11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting the city might be implementing a mask requirement. This comes one day after two other Colorado counties implemented the mask requirement.

The press conference is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. We will stream this on the 11 Breaking News Center.

Hey, Denver. I'll be going live today at 11:30a with @DDPHE's Bob McDonald and regional public health directors to provide an update on the Denver metro area's latest response to the COVID-19. Watch at https://t.co/8TZq8dEH7j and please share. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/10g88j3t2q — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) November 23, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.