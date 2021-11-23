Advertisement

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock holding press conference on response to COVID-19

Photo courtesy: Official Facebook page for Mayor Michael B. Hancock @5280Mayor
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is holding a press conference Tuesday with Bob McDonald from the Denver Department of Public Health.

Our 11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting the city might be implementing a mask requirement. This comes one day after two other Colorado counties implemented the mask requirement.

The press conference is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. We will stream this on the 11 Breaking News Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

