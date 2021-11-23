Denver Mayor Michael Hancock holding press conference on response to COVID-19
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is holding a press conference Tuesday with Bob McDonald from the Denver Department of Public Health.
Our 11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting the city might be implementing a mask requirement. This comes one day after two other Colorado counties implemented the mask requirement.
The press conference is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. We will stream this on the 11 Breaking News Center.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
