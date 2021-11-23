COVID-19 treatment now available in El Paso County to all qualifying people, no longer need a doctor’s referral

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Qualified people in El Paso County now have easier access to a COVID-19 treatment.

El Paso County began monoclonal antibody treatment in early November, but by doctor referral only. But on Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended Public Health Order 21-02, which means any qualifying person can now schedule an appointment themselves.

According the El Paso County Health Department, monoclonal antibody treatments are available to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, have mild to moderate symptoms, and who are at high risk of developing severe illness (see the list of conditions that make a person eligible to receive antibody treatments). Monoclonal antibodies are also available as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 for individuals who are not vaccinated (or who may not be fully protected after vaccination, such as people with immunocompromising conditions) and have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe illness.

Free monoclonal antibody treatment is available at the mobile health clinic in El Paso County at the Citadel Mall (located at 750 Citadel Dr. E, near the JCPenney entrance). Individuals can schedule appointments at this clinic by calling 877-268-2926. This week’s hours are:

Nov. 22: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 23: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 25: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nov. 26: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

El Paso County is planning to add a permanent treatment location.

