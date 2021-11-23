Advertisement

COVID-19 treatment now available in El Paso County to all qualifying people, no longer need a doctor’s referral

The mobile site arrived at the Citadel Mall on Nov. 1, 2021, and is expected to remain there...
The mobile site arrived at the Citadel Mall on Nov. 1, 2021, and is expected to remain there through at least the 6th.(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Qualified people in El Paso County now have easier access to a COVID-19 treatment.

El Paso County began monoclonal antibody treatment in early November, but by doctor referral only. But on Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended Public Health Order 21-02, which means any qualifying person can now schedule an appointment themselves.

According the El Paso County Health Department, monoclonal antibody treatments are available to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, have mild to moderate symptoms, and who are at high risk of developing severe illness (see the list of conditions that make a person eligible to receive antibody treatments). Monoclonal antibodies are also available as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 for individuals who are not vaccinated (or who may not be fully protected after vaccination, such as people with immunocompromising conditions) and have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe illness.

Free monoclonal antibody treatment is available at the mobile health clinic in El Paso County at the Citadel Mall (located at 750 Citadel Dr. E, near the JCPenney entrance). Individuals can schedule appointments at this clinic by calling 877-268-2926. This week’s hours are:

  • Nov. 22: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 23: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 25: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Nov. 26: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

El Paso County is planning to add a permanent treatment location.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot and...
Vigil held for victim of Memorial Park shooting in Colorado Springs
Unique tattoos on the body of an unidentified man.
Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Highway 24...
Person found shot inside car in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday, suspect in custody

Latest News

Fire crews responded to the area near Elm Avenue and Chestnut Street in Canon City just after...
1 person, 1 pet die in Canon City mobile home fire Tuesday
A family in Pueblo is giving thanks to Pueblo Police and Walmart for their kindness this...
Pueblo Police help deserving family with Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts
The annual lighting ceremony at the Pueblo County Courthouse is happening at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pueblo County Courthouse lighting to honor healthcare and frontline workers Tuesday
PikeRide logo
PikeRide continues expansion into Manitou Springs with third bike share hub