Colorado man sentenced for murdering his son, Dylan Redwine, files notice of appeal

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The lawyers for a Colorado father who was sentenced to 48 years in prison for killing his son, Dylan Redwine, have filed a notice of intent to appeal.

The document can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The notice cites the sentencing, “sufficiency” of evidence at objection at trial. Objection at trial

Dylan was only 13 when he went missing during a visit at his father’s home near Durango in 2012. Dylan’s remains were found months later in a remote area. Nearly a decade later, Mark was sentenced in October after he was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Click here to watch the 11 News Documentary on the case, “Journey for Justice: The Dylan Redwine Story.”

The notice of intent to appeal can be viewed below. The notice was filed this week.

