Broncos Breakdown hits the streets: How does Colorado Springs feel about the season??

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Are there any Broncos fans in Colorado Springs??

Our KKTV sports team, Richie Cozzolino and Justin Armour head downtown to get the pulse of Broncos Country in Southern Colorado. The results...you’ll just have to watch!

The Broncos (5-5) host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at Empower Field. Kickoff is at 2:05pm and you can watch the game on KKTV.

