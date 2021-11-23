Advertisement

Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the criticism.

Granholm said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot and...
Vigil held for victim of Memorial Park shooting in Colorado Springs
Unique tattoos on the body of an unidentified man.
Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
12-year-old boy among those shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs according to Hollister Police Department
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Highway 24...
Person found shot inside car in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Colorado’s Boebert discloses husband’s work for energy firm
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
US judge: Rep. Boebert can block people on personal Twitter
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Colorado lawmakers invite Vice President to see Colorado’s dynamic space industry