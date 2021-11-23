Air Force’s Hughes named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force running back DrAndre Hughes capped off a career week with a conference award.

On Monday, Hughes was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. The Falcons junior ran for 221 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, helping lead Air Force to a 41-39 triple-overtime victory over Nevada Saturday. Hughes scored the game-tying two point conversion for Air Force in the second OT.

Hughes has 471 rushing yards in 2021 . Air Force (7-3) wraps up their regular season schedule Saturday at 1:30pm against UNLV at Falcon Stadium.

