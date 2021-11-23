Advertisement

Air Force’s Hughes named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

Hughes set career highs in rushing attempts, yards on Saturday
Air Force junior RB Deandre Hughes celebrates a touchdown during the Falcons 41-39 triple...
Air Force junior RB Deandre Hughes celebrates a touchdown during the Falcons 41-39 triple overtime victory Saturday at Nevada
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force running back DrAndre Hughes capped off a career week with a conference award.

On Monday, Hughes was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. The Falcons junior ran for 221 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, helping lead Air Force to a 41-39 triple-overtime victory over Nevada Saturday. Hughes scored the game-tying two point conversion for Air Force in the second OT.

Hughes has 471 rushing yards in 2021 . Air Force (7-3) wraps up their regular season schedule Saturday at 1:30pm against UNLV at Falcon Stadium.

