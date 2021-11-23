Advertisement

1 person, 1 pet die in Canon City mobile home fire Tuesday

Fire crews responded to the area near Elm Avenue and Chestnut Street in Canon City just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday(Canon City Area Fire Protection District)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) -Canon City Area Fire Protection District is urging everyone to check smoke detectors following a fire at a mobile home in Canon City.

Fire crews responded to the area near Elm Avenue and Chestnut Street in Canon City just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports say there was a fire in a mobile home and residents were possibly trapped inside.

As crews arrived they found one end of the mobile home that was “heavily involved in the fire”. Crews made a heavy attack on the flames and were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

According to Canon City Fire and Protection, one person and their pet died in the fire. No emergency responders were injured in the fire.

The fire was contained to this one residence but the mobile home is a total loss. Canon City Area Fire Protection District doesn’t know if the home had working smoke detectors and wants to street the importance of them saying, “Early notification of a fire in your home is critical to getting everyone out safely. Check your batteries, check your smoke detectors.”

The cause is currently under investigation with multiple agencies assisting.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

