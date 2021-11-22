Vigil held for victim of Memorial Park shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Family and friends are mourning the loss of a loved one following a deadly shooting at a park this weekend. They say the loss is overwhelming, but they want to share the memories they have with the community.

According to police, two people were killed in the shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Saturday. Detectives say a third person, who is under the age of 18, is fighting for their life.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims, but the family and friends 11 News spoke with have identified one of them. They held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot near the skate park.

Friends and family say Celano touched many lives, which was apparent from the turnout of people at the vigil.

“You would be with him and you would be home. No matter what, you could be going through hard times and he would make you feel okay and safe and secure,” said friend Shayla Flora.

“He shaped a lot of lives. He was shaping his own life, but to have that power while you’re still growing up is crazy,” she added.

One of his biggest passions is skateboarding. So during the vigil skateboards lined the ground spray painted with his name.

Loved ones are still trying to process what happened.

“He would have had a beautiful life if it wasn’t taken from him in a very unfair way. It was unfair to him, it was unfair to his family and it was unfair to all of his friends,” said Flora.

Although there were many tears shed, many happy memories were also shared.

“Even when he was like 12-years- old, you’ll find pictures of Gage just being silly, goofy, thrasher shirts,” said friend Savannah Jensen.

Friends say they were drawn to his goofy, genuine personality.

“He was a ray of light in what today’s society is,” said Flora.

“He’s different. He’s different and he lived the way he lived because he wanted to just be crazy. That is something I think we should admire because we don’t get that every day and he wasn’t an everyday person,” said Jensen.

“There will never be anyone like him,” said Flora.

Celano’s loved ones ask that anyone who knows anything comes forward so that those responsible are caught. Police say they have no suspect information to share.

The family also has a GoFundMe page here.

