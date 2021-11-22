Advertisement

UCCS Women’s Soccer advances in NCAA tournament

By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The No. 9 ranked UCCS Women’s Soccer team is advancing in the NCAA Division II tournament after a win over Colorado School of Mines on Sunday at home.

The Mountain Lions beat RMAC rivals, the Orediggers 2-0.

UCCS saw both goals in the first half. One from Makayla Merlot and the other Tarah Patterson. UCCS outshot Mines 12-7.

Goaltender Alexis Walker remains undefeated after today’s match with an 8-0-0 record.

After Sunday’s win, the Mountain Lions are moving on to the next round of the playoffs. They will face #1 seed Dallas Baptist University in a week or so when the third round and quarterfinal rounds begin for the tournament.

Those games are scheduled for Dec. 3rd-Dec. 5th.

Click here to see the tournament bracket.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
2 people dead, 1 critically injured in shooting near Memorial Park
Vital Point ER Specialists
Pueblo facility suspended from administering COVID-19 vaccines following unannounced site inspection; some people need to get revaccinated
Crash in Colorado Springs 11/19/21
1 arrested in suspected DUI crash that closed down Woodmen Friday night
File photo.
Police: Window broken after multiple people throw rocks, bottles, and bricks in Colorado Springs neighborhood
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody following a reported stabbing...
Suspect in custody after reportedly stabbing woman near King Elementary in Security-Widefield

Latest News

The Men's Air Force Basketball team at the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Florida.
Air Force Men’s Basketball crowned Sunshine Slam champs
Palmer Ridge vs. Erie
No. 4 Palmer Ridge falls to No. 5 Erie in 4A state playoffs
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
Hughes, Air Force beat Nevada 41-39 in 3OT
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second...
Report: Broncos WR Tim Patrick agrees to $30M extension