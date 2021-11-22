UCCS Women’s Soccer advances in NCAA tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The No. 9 ranked UCCS Women’s Soccer team is advancing in the NCAA Division II tournament after a win over Colorado School of Mines on Sunday at home.

The Mountain Lions beat RMAC rivals, the Orediggers 2-0.

UCCS saw both goals in the first half. One from Makayla Merlot and the other Tarah Patterson. UCCS outshot Mines 12-7.

Goaltender Alexis Walker remains undefeated after today’s match with an 8-0-0 record.

After Sunday’s win, the Mountain Lions are moving on to the next round of the playoffs. They will face #1 seed Dallas Baptist University in a week or so when the third round and quarterfinal rounds begin for the tournament.

Those games are scheduled for Dec. 3rd-Dec. 5th.

Click here to see the tournament bracket.

