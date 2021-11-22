Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
2 people dead, 1 critically injured in shooting near Memorial Park
Vital Point ER Specialists
Pueblo facility suspended from administering COVID-19 vaccines following unannounced site inspection; some people need to get revaccinated
Crash in Colorado Springs 11/19/21
1 arrested in suspected DUI crash that closed down Woodmen Friday night
File photo.
Police: Window broken after multiple people throw rocks, bottles, and bricks in Colorado Springs neighborhood
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody following a reported stabbing...
Suspect in custody after reportedly stabbing woman near King Elementary in Security-Widefield

Latest News

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Waukesha Fire Department took 11 adults and 12 children to area hospitals, but says there were...
Police: 'Some fatalities' after SUV drives into Christmas parade
Police say more than 20 people have been injured after a car drove into a Christmas parade.
Police: More than 20 people injured after car drives into Christmas parade
Fire Danger Followed By Snow
Warming Up!