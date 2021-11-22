Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Highway 24 and Chelton Road. Calls first came in around 7:35 p.m. Sunday.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in this shooting or how many people were involved.

CSPD’s violent crimes team was called out to investigate.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

