Police: Former UPS employee linked to several thefts from UPS shipping location

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a pattern of thefts at a UPS station that goes back several months. On Sunday, officers from the Falcon division began looking into the case.

The thefts reportedly included computers, electronics, jewelry, and sports memorabilia with an estimated value of over $20,000.

Detectives were able to identify a possible suspect as Heath Miller, a former employee of UPS. At 2 a.m. Sunday, officers conducted surveillance near Galley Road and North Murray Boulevard. Officers say they found Miller in the area attempting to break into a facility. He was arrested without incident.

As officers searched his residence, they reportedly found evidence linked back to previous thefts.

Miller was booked into the El Paso County CJC on charges of trespass and possession of burglary tools.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

