Advertisement

Official: More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 shots by deadline

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.

Workers who are not in compliance are set to begin a “counseling” process that could ultimately result in their termination if they don’t get a shot or secure an approved exception to vaccination.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the statistics because the official wasn’t authorized to speak on the record before their official release later Monday.

The deadline is a major test of Biden’s push to compel people across the country to get vaccinated. Beyond the federal worker rule, his administration is looking to compel large businesses to institute vaccinate-or-testing requirements, though plans for January enforcement have been on hold pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
2 people dead, 1 critically injured in shooting near Memorial Park
File photo.
Police: Window broken after multiple people throw rocks, bottles, and bricks in Colorado Springs neighborhood
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody, Julian Espinoza, following a...
Suspect in custody after reportedly stabbing woman near King Elementary in Security-Widefield
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
One man was taken to the hospital following a crash on South Academy Boulevard near Maizeland...
Roads back open Sunday morning following rollover crash

Latest News

11.22.21
Mild start to the week
File photo.
Police investigate shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs
FILE - A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Investigators looking at whether Wis. parade crash driver was fleeing crime, official says