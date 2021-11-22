MISSING: 17-year-old last seen in Cascade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Dreah Dickenson who was last seen in the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway in Cascade around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing unknown-colored pajamas and possibly a purple jacket. Both Deputies and Search and rescue teams were in the area looking for her.
She is reportedly a client at a recovery center and was able to get out. Dickenson also reportedly has a history of running away.
A picture of Dickenson can be found at the top of this article as well as below.
If you see her or have any information call 719-390-5555.
