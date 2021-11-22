MISSING: 17-year-old last seen in Cascade

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Dreah Dickenson who was last seen in the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway in Cascade around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing unknown-colored pajamas and possibly a purple jacket. Both Deputies and Search and rescue teams were in the area looking for her.

She is reportedly a client at a recovery center and was able to get out. Dickenson also reportedly has a history of running away.

A picture of Dickenson can be found at the top of this article as well as below.

Have you seen 17 y/o Dreah Dickenson?



Last seen 11/21/21, 11:30 pm, 5200 blk of Pikes Peak Hwy in Cascade.



Last seen wearing unk colored pajamas and possibly a purple jacket.

We currently have deputies & Search and Rescue in the area searching. Call 719-390-5555 if seen. Map: pic.twitter.com/5tWj6hc9TA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 22, 2021

If you see her or have any information call 719-390-5555.

