Holiday COVID-19 testing site and vaccine call center holiday hours

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourages Coloradans to get tested for COVID-19 before attending holiday events and family gatherings.

The state’s free community testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Click here for site-specific information on hours around the holidays.

Due to the holidays, the health department is asking Coloradans to plan ahead as test results could be delayed. Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

The state’s vaccine hotline will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Those who call in after-hours or on the holidays can leave a voicemail; those calls will reportedly be returned in 24 hours.

Colorado’s vaccine hotline (1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926)) normally operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT, and staff can answer questions in multiple languages.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.