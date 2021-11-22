Advertisement

Colorado officials give major update on I-25 South Gap Project

I-25 Gap Project
I-25 Gap Project(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will be joined on Monday by other federal and local leaders to provide a “major update” on the I-25 South Gap project.

Some of those who will be in attendance include U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, Shoshana Lew, Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director, Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, Mayor John Suthers, City of Colorado Springs, and Tim Maloney, Vice President of Kraemer North America.

This press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday. We will stream this on the 11 Breaking News Center.

Click here for more information on the I-25 south Gap Project.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

