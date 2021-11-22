Air Force Men’s Basketball crowned Sunshine Slam champs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KKTV) - The Air Force Men’s Basketball team is the Sunshine Slam Tournament Champions.

They sealed the crown Sunday with a 73-65 win Bethune-Cookman.

Senior guard AJ Walker earned tournament MVP honors with a game-high of 22 points. Sophomore guard Joseph Octave also made the all-tournament team with 14 points.

The tournament win by the Falcons was their first since winning the All-Military classic in 2012.

The Falcons next game is against Denver on Nov. 24.

Nothings better than celebrating with the squad and bringing home some hardware! #LetsFly⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5ULjJIvtZp — Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) November 21, 2021

