Air Force Men’s Basketball crowned Sunshine Slam champs

The Men's Air Force Basketball team at the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Florida.
The Men's Air Force Basketball team at the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Florida.(Air Force Athletics)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KKTV) - The Air Force Men’s Basketball team is the Sunshine Slam Tournament Champions.

They sealed the crown Sunday with a 73-65 win Bethune-Cookman.

Senior guard AJ Walker earned tournament MVP honors with a game-high of 22 points. Sophomore guard Joseph Octave also made the all-tournament team with 14 points.

The tournament win by the Falcons was their first since winning the All-Military classic in 2012.

The Falcons next game is against Denver on Nov. 24.

