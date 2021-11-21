Security-Widefield residents asked to shelter-in-place for law enforcement activity near King Elementary School
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is currently heavy law enforcement activity in the area near Kind elementary School in Security/Widefield.
Residents are being asked to stay inside their homes.
At the time this article was written, no other information was available.
11 News was the first on scene and is currently working to learn more.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
