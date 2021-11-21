Security-Widefield residents asked to shelter-in-place for law enforcement activity near King Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is currently heavy law enforcement activity in the area near Kind elementary School in Security/Widefield.

#Breaking: There is now a shelter in place order for residents within a quarter mile radius of the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says to please stay inside your homes, close doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls. If outside, stay away! pic.twitter.com/pye8kzXFy2 — Brian Sherrod (@Brian_vnl) November 21, 2021

Residents are being asked to stay inside their homes.

At the time this article was written, no other information was available.

11 News was the first on scene and is currently working to learn more.

There is now a shelter in place order for residents within a quarter mile radius of the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue. Please stay inside your homes, close doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls. If you are outside of the area, stay away. https://t.co/PuBog1pihN pic.twitter.com/y8br67CO5u — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 21, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

