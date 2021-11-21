Roads back open Sunday morning following rollover crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was taken to the hospital following a crash on South Academy Boulevard near Maizeland Road and Constitution Avenue.
Colorado Springs police say this was a single vehicle crash and the driver was taken to the hospital; his injuries are reportedly not life threatening.
Southbound Academy was closed while officers cleaned up the crash, but it reopened just before 5 a.m. Sunday.
At the time this article was written it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.