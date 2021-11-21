Roads back open Sunday morning following rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was taken to the hospital following a crash on South Academy Boulevard near Maizeland Road and Constitution Avenue.

Colorado Springs police say this was a single vehicle crash and the driver was taken to the hospital; his injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

Southbound Academy was closed while officers cleaned up the crash, but it reopened just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

All lanes are back open on Academy Boulevard. Please drive safely, it may be icy in spots around town. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 21, 2021

At the time this article was written it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

