Roads back open Sunday morning following rollover crash

One man was taken to the hospital following a crash on South Academy Boulevard near Maizeland...
One man was taken to the hospital following a crash on South Academy Boulevard near Maizeland Road and Constitution Avenue.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was taken to the hospital following a crash on South Academy Boulevard near Maizeland Road and Constitution Avenue.

Colorado Springs police say this was a single vehicle crash and the driver was taken to the hospital; his injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

Southbound Academy was closed while officers cleaned up the crash, but it reopened just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

