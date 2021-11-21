Pueblo County Sheriff investigates after person was found dead East of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances around a body that was found November 13 just east of Pueblo city limits.

Deputies say a man hiking near Langdon Avenue and State Highway 96 found the person.

The Pueblo County Coroner is working with a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist to identify the individual and learn more information regarding the death of this person.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or knows anything about this case should call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

