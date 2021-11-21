Police: Window broken after multiple people throw rocks, bottles, and bricks in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Advertisement

Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:29 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a disturbance call and a “fight in the street and front yard of a home” near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. The disturbance happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Reporting parties told officers said multiple people were throwing bottles, rocks, and bricks and a large window had been broken in the front of the house.

Officers contacted several juveniles who were “confrontational” and one had reportedly been stabbed by someone. He was treated at the scene by CSFD and was taken to the hospital.

The other juveniles involved were reportedly uncooperative with the investigation and would not tell officers what happened. CSPD says it appears everyone involved walked to the area.

A suspect has not been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

