Police investigating shooting near Memorial Park

Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.(MIRANDA PAIGE)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting in Memorial Park.

According to police, officers were called to the northeast corner of the park near the skate park and ice rink around 7:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

CSPD’s Homicide and Assault Unit is investigating.

At this time, information is limited, but according to police, shots were fired and there are victims.

