Police investigating shooting near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting in Memorial Park.

According to police, officers were called to the northeast corner of the park near the skate park and ice rink around 7:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

CSPD’s Homicide and Assault Unit is investigating.

At this time, information is limited, but according to police, shots were fired and there are victims.

