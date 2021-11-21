Pilot who dies in ‘aircraft mishap’ in Texas was originally from Falcon

LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KKTV) - A pilot who was killed during a “mishap involving two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft” on Friday has been identified as 2nd Lt. Anthony D Wentz. The incident happened at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

Wentz was a student pilot with the 47th Student Squadron and he is from Falcon, CO.

“A loss such as this affects us all, but one thing we never fail to do in times of crisis is come together, support one another, and respond,” said Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “Our focus remains on supporting the families involved and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them and our teammates today.”

Air Force officials say two other pilots were injured in this incident. In a press release, officials say, “one of the injured pilots was transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio, Texas, where they were treated and released. The other pilot is in critical condition and was evacuated by air to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio”.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.