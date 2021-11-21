No. 4 Palmer Ridge falls to No. 5 Erie in 4A state playoffs

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The No. 4 ranked Palmer Ridge Bears lost on Saturday to No. 5 Erie to end their state playoff run.

The Bears (10-2) lost 28-18 at Don Breese Stadium.

Erie scored first in the game, and then stretched their lead to 14-0 going into halftime. The Bears offense came out stronger in the second half starting with a field goal, and then a touchdown from runningback Connor Cook.

Then in the fourth quarter, Palmer Ridge makes it close with a 20-yard pass from quarterback Derek Hester to Ethan Twesme. The Bears went for the extra point with Ayden Snow getting the conversion.

In the end, the score was too much to come back from, with Palmer Ridge losing by 10.

Below are highlights from the first half.

