MISSING: 26-year-old last seen Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police need your help locating a missing man. 26-year-old Kyrie Byer was reportedly last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers say he was wearing a t-shirt, grey shorts and might not be wearing any shoes. Byer is about 5′11″ and has black hair. A photo of Byer can be seen at the top of this article and below.

We are asking the the public's assistance in locating missing 26 y/o Kyrie Byer. He was last seen on 11/20 @ 11:00 AM wearing a t-shirt, grey shorts, & may not be wearing shoes. Kyrie is about 200lbs, 5'11" w/ black hair. If you've seen Kyrie, please call 444-7000. @CSPDPIO pic.twitter.com/aG7JstuJQn — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 21, 2021

If you have any information or see Byer, call police at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

