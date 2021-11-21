Advertisement

MISSING: 26-year-old last seen Saturday morning

Colorado Springs Police need your help locating a missing man. 26-year-old Kyrie Byer was...
Colorado Springs Police need your help locating a missing man. 26-year-old Kyrie Byer was reportedly last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police need your help locating a missing man. 26-year-old Kyrie Byer was reportedly last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers say he was wearing a t-shirt, grey shorts and might not be wearing any shoes. Byer is about 5′11″ and has black hair. A photo of Byer can be seen at the top of this article and below.

If you have any information or see Byer, call police at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
2 people dead, 1 critically injured in shooting near Memorial Park
Vital Point ER Specialists
Pueblo facility suspended from administering COVID-19 vaccines following unannounced site inspection; some people need to get revaccinated
Crash in Colorado Springs 11/19/21
1 arrested in suspected DUI crash that closed down Woodmen Friday night
File photo.
Police: Window broken after multiple people throw rocks, bottles, and bricks in Colorado Springs neighborhood
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody following a reported stabbing...
Suspect in custody after reportedly stabbing woman near King Elementary in Security-Widefield

Latest News

Suspect in custody after reportedly stabbing woman near King Elementary in Security-Widefield
Laughlin Air Force Base
Pilot who dies in ‘aircraft mishap’ in Texas was originally from Falcon
Cool Sunday ahead
Cooler but Bright Sunday
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody following a reported stabbing...
Suspect in custody after reportedly stabbing woman near King Elementary in Security-Widefield