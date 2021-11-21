MISSING: 26-year-old last seen Saturday morning
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police need your help locating a missing man. 26-year-old Kyrie Byer was reportedly last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers say he was wearing a t-shirt, grey shorts and might not be wearing any shoes. Byer is about 5′11″ and has black hair. A photo of Byer can be seen at the top of this article and below.
If you have any information or see Byer, call police at 719-444-7000.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.