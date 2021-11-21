12-year-old boy among those shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs according to Hollister Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Memorial Park on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the northeast corner of the park near the skate park and ice rink around 7:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds and one young man who was dead. The two injured people, one adult and a juvenile, were taken to the hospital. The adult reportedly died at the hospital from their injuries.

The juvenile was last reported as being in “critical” condition.

No arrests have been made at of Monday night. CSPD’s Homicide and Assault Unit is handling the investigation.

Late Sunday night, the Hollister Police Department in California shared and update on the shooting with a tragic connection. A post, approved by their Chief of Police, stated “The Hollister Police Department has received tragic news of the death of one of our extended family members.” According to Hollister Police, recently retired Hollister Police Sergeant Ray Celano informed the department he had lost one of his sons and the other was shot. Hollister Police are reporting Celano’s sons, 14-year-old Dominic and 12-year-old Dylan were among those shot. Hollister Police add Dominic passed away and Dylan suffered “significant wounds from multiple gunshots.”

“Our department family is reeling from this devastating news and we are heartbroken,” a post on the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page reads. “Our hearts ache for the entire Celano family. We cannot commit adequate words to the pain we feel. We ask the Hollister community to join us with their thoughts and prayers for Dominic, Dylan’s recovery, and the well-being of the entire Celano family. Dominic would have been 15 on the 29th of November.”

GoFundMe tells 11 News it has verified a donation page benefitting the family of Dominic and Dylan Celano. Click here for more information.

11 News was also at a vigil for the other victim, 23-year-old Gage Celano. Click here for more on his vigil. A GoFundMe page for Gage Celano’s family can be found here.

Anyone with information or might have been a witness to this investigation should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

Hollister Police Family Suffers Devastating Loss HOLLISTER, CALIFORNIA – November 21, 2021 – The Hollister Police... Posted by Hollister Police Department on Sunday, November 21, 2021

