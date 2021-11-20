Advertisement

UCCS women’s soccer ready to traverse “The Road to Weidner Field”

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even before the season started, the UCCS women’s soccer team had their eye on the NCAA Div. II National Championship game, specifically its location.

This year? Weidner Field. About 10 minutes down the road from campus. It’s a fairytale script just waiting for a perfect ending.

“For 18 months, it’s been circled,” Mountain Lions head coach J.B. Belzer said at practice Thursday. “December 11 has been part of every communication we send through the summer. But we also know that everybody wants that. And you have to go earn it.”

UCCS (18-3, 10-2 RMAC) once again are champions of the RMAC regular season and tournament, but have a bigger goal in mind. It’s their 4th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 5 seasons, but have never advanced farther than the Final Four (2017). This year, with a possible semifinal and championship game in front of a home crowd, is giving the Mountain Lions extra motivation to make a run.

“We have a special opportunity to play in front of our home crowd and our home community. I think that would be huge not for just our program but for Colorado Springs and the soccer community here,” senior Tarah Patterson said.”

UCCS is the No. 2 seed in the South Central region. They await the winner of Colorado Mines or Midwestern State, and will play their opening game Sunday at 1pm at Mountain Lion Stadium.

