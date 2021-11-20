Advertisement

‘Thanksfest 2021′ helps give 300 local families Thanksgiving

The event was put on by CPCD Head Start and other local volunteers and organizers
Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at CPCD headquarter near Old Colorado City.
Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at CPCD headquarter near Old Colorado City.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at CPCD headquarter near Old Colorado City.

Volunteers and organizers came together for “Thanksfest 2021″ to give more than 300 low-income families in El Paso County items for their Thanksgiving dinner. And families were not just given turkeys... “We’re not just handing turkeys out. I mean they have the whole thing. So it’s the turkeys, the pan, the roasting bags. the milk. the marshmallows. the yams. the beans. the everything. We want them to be able to have the whole thing to cook in,” says event organizer Vaughn Littrell.

Littrell tells 11 News this year, with everything going on the need to help these families is even bigger than before. Each year the program grows and they get more and more people coming out to events like these.

“I was just talking with a family advocate here and she was like you would be amazed at the stories that are inside of these vehicles. Right? And everyone is hurting right now. There’s so many people that, there’s so much need and we can’t do everything but we can do some thing,” says Littrell. “With the cost of homes and the cost of rent and the cost of food and you know everything right now that’s a tough road.”

More than $30,000 was raised this year through donations and the CPCD head start program.

Families signed up for certain time periods to come get all the food for their Thanksgiving dinners between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Next year organizers hope to expand the program to more than 500 people in the county.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vital Point ER Specialists
Pueblo facility suspended from administering COVID-19 vaccines following unannounced site inspection; some people need to get revaccinated
Crash in Colorado Springs 11/19/21
1 arrested in suspected DUI crash that closed down Woodmen Friday night
Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police say northbound Powers is closed at Carefree Circle due to a traffic...
Possible road rage crash closes northbound Powers in Colorado Springs Friday
El Paso County Sheriff’s office is responding to a “call for service for a suspicious incident...
Deputies investigate shooting after man was shot in the face Friday morning

Latest News

With the help of 11 News viewers, more than 8,000 turkeys will be provided to families in need....
Care and Share distributing over 8,000 turkeys to families in need
Showers expected this evening
Cloudy & Breezy Saturday
Photo of temporary infusion center, which replaces a mobile center.
Monoclonal antibody treatment to become more accessible to Coloradans Monday
CSFD on kitchen safety during the holidays.
Safety Saturday: Kitchen safety going into the holiday season