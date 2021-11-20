‘Thanksfest 2021′ helps give 300 local families Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at CPCD headquarter near Old Colorado City.

Volunteers and organizers came together for “Thanksfest 2021″ to give more than 300 low-income families in El Paso County items for their Thanksgiving dinner. And families were not just given turkeys... “We’re not just handing turkeys out. I mean they have the whole thing. So it’s the turkeys, the pan, the roasting bags. the milk. the marshmallows. the yams. the beans. the everything. We want them to be able to have the whole thing to cook in,” says event organizer Vaughn Littrell.

Almost 320 families in need are getting a full thanksgiving meal thanks to @CPCD here in Colorado Springs! 🦃🥔🥧🥐



Some of the kids out here helping had a message for everyone today:



P.S. hear more about the need in our community on @KKTV11News at 530p! pic.twitter.com/WngbdnCYnc — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) November 20, 2021

Littrell tells 11 News this year, with everything going on the need to help these families is even bigger than before. Each year the program grows and they get more and more people coming out to events like these.

“I was just talking with a family advocate here and she was like you would be amazed at the stories that are inside of these vehicles. Right? And everyone is hurting right now. There’s so many people that, there’s so much need and we can’t do everything but we can do some thing,” says Littrell. “With the cost of homes and the cost of rent and the cost of food and you know everything right now that’s a tough road.”

More than $30,000 was raised this year through donations and the CPCD head start program.

Families signed up for certain time periods to come get all the food for their Thanksgiving dinners between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Next year organizers hope to expand the program to more than 500 people in the county.

