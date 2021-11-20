Sex Offender Management Board changes ‘Sex Offender’ term for Treatment Providers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Treatment Providers will soon have to start using a new label when it comes to assisting sex offenders. The Sex Offender Management Board, also known as SOMB, decided today on a new name to help offenders during their rehabilitation.

The SOMB has decided to change the name ‘sex offenders’ to ‘clients, adults and individuals who commit sexual offenses’. This was decided in a 10-6 vote which favored the change. This will only change the language in their own standards and guidelines and not in the Criminal Justice System and Sex Offender Registry.

The Board says the name change comes from their own research that shows offenders are more negatively impacted during their treatment when called a ‘sex offender.’

“Ultimately, it is about risk reduction,” said Kimberly Kline, Board Member on Sex Offender Management Board. “When we are talking about risk reduction, we are talking about reducing recidivism or re-offense.”

A Colorado Springs woman joined the SOMB meeting in disagreement of the name change, saying it makes the offender more of a victim than the victim themselves. She says this vote on the name change impacts her family that has been impacted by a sex offender almost ten years ago. 11 News is choosing not to identify her because it will identify the victim.

“It is our choice to refer to ourselves as survivors,” the woman tells us. “If they should be relabeled for the offenses that they chose to commit, why are we as quote-on-quote victims not being allowed to have that same terminology changed?”

The SOMB has opened up their vote to public comment by providing a 20 day window to review and make adjustments as needed. The link can be found here.

