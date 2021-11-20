Serious crash closes Woodmen in Colorado Springs Fright night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious three-car crash closed Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs Friday night.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. near E. Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive, the intersection is just west of Powers on the northeast side of the city.

Police tell 11 News at least two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Details on the extent of the injuries were not available.

Last time this article was updated at 9:40 p.m., both directions of Woodmen were closed in the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a 3 car #workingtrafficaccident at Woodmen and Duryea. Please avoid the area several fire crews working and Woodmen blocked EB and WB pic.twitter.com/4p4LuNbspb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 20, 2021

