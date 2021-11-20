Advertisement

Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps providing Thanksgiving meals to 150 families

This morning, the group provided 150 meals to families. The meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, greens, cornbread muffins and more.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps is providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

This morning, the group provided 150 meals to families. The meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, greens, cornbread muffins and more. The Thanksgiving meals are provided from Share and Care Take A Turkey to Work Day campaign.

This is just one of three events the Salvation Army is providing to families during the holiday season to help families. The families drove up in their cars and the food was placed by the volunteers in their vehicles.

“The goal is to take a little bit of the burden off of the family so they can actually sit down and enjoy dinner together,” said Lt. Paul Chisholm, Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps, “We also offer the food pantry through the week so that if you need food during the week, we can help them as well.”

Donations are still needed to help during the holiday season. To give, head to TSAFV.org and click “Give Now.”

