Pueblo Community College denied industry accreditation for bachelor’s in nursing program

By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday students in the BSN (Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing) program at Pueblo Community College were told that their program did not receive industry accreditation.

Every program at the college is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission. That accreditation makes the college an institute of higher learning.

However, to students in the BSN program an industry accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education carries weight with potential employers.

Many of these students already had their Associates Degree in nursing and are working as hospital nurses. The industry accreditation was part of their path to working in a specialty like pediatrics.

The program started just two years ago, and students and faculty were hoping to be accredited once the CCNE visited the school and looked at the program. They had reason to be hopeful, the school’s Associate’s Degree program in nursing has been accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing since 1992.

It is worth noting here that the CCNE and ACEN are different entities. CCNE specifically handles Bachelor’s programs while ACEN focuses on Associate’s programs.

The HLC focuses on entire campus curriculum.

Now, ten students who have worked for over a year to earn their degree will not receive the full degree they were hoping for.

The college tells 11 News that they made an error submitting documentation to the CCNE and that they will re-apply next year.

Even if the same program that the current crop of students completed is approved in the future; they will not receive that industry accreditation on their diploma.

These students do still have the option to graduate from Pueblo Community College with a BSN degree that does not include the industry accreditation, but some may look to transfer to a school with an accredited program. Finding schools that will accept all of their credits could prove challenging to these students.

