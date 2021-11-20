Advertisement

‘The Place’ in Colorado Springs raises awareness and provides resources to help homeless youth

Raising awareness to help homeless youth
By Jessica McClain
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An estimated 1 out of 10 youth experience homelessness in Colorado Springs and find themselves sleeping on the streets without a place to live.

“The Place” is a non-profit organization providing shelter, and a safe haven for youth to find the resources they need in order to transition off the streets. The housing program launched in December of 2000, and developed a shelter outreach community that has helped 7,650 young people since it first opened.

Food, shelter and clothing are provided in the 20 bed facility along with a support team and staff who are available to help 24 hours, 7 days a week and is the only licensed youth shelter in Colorado Springs.

Many homeless youth are left without family or a place to call home, and will find a warm safe place to live here. The goal is to bring youth the opportunity to become self-sufficient, and find new meaning in life.

For more on The Place, you can watch an in-depth interview with a representative from the organization at the top of this article.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, click here.

