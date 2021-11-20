No. 3 Pine Creek football stuffs Loveland to advance to 4A semifinals; Fountain-Fort Carson eliminated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pine Creek Eagles, courtesy of a late touchdown and some stellar defensive play, are headed back to the state semifinals.

The No. 3 Eagles downed reigning state champ Loveland 10-7 Friday night at District 20 Stadium in the 4A CHSAA state tournament quarterfinals. Pine Creek’s Zion Hill scored from one yard away in the 4th quarter, putting the Eagles ahead for good. Loveland had an opportunity late inside the Pine Creek 5-yard line, but the Eagles posted a goal-line stand on four consecutive plays to wrap up the victory

Pine Creek will face No. 7 Chatfield in the 4A state semifinals. The No. 8 seed in the bracket, Fountain-Fort Carson, was eliminated Friday following a 48-14 loss to No. 1 Montrose.

Loveland had first and goal… from the 4. Pine Creek stops the state’s best rushing team on four straight plays. 47 ticks left, 10-7 PC pic.twitter.com/bFzzhW7tyC — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) November 20, 2021

