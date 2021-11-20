Advertisement

No. 3 Pine Creek football stuffs Loveland to advance to 4A semifinals; Fountain-Fort Carson eliminated

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:59 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pine Creek Eagles, courtesy of a late touchdown and some stellar defensive play, are headed back to the state semifinals.

The No. 3 Eagles downed reigning state champ Loveland 10-7 Friday night at District 20 Stadium in the 4A CHSAA state tournament quarterfinals. Pine Creek’s Zion Hill scored from one yard away in the 4th quarter, putting the Eagles ahead for good. Loveland had an opportunity late inside the Pine Creek 5-yard line, but the Eagles posted a goal-line stand on four consecutive plays to wrap up the victory

Pine Creek will face No. 7 Chatfield in the 4A state semifinals. The No. 8 seed in the bracket, Fountain-Fort Carson, was eliminated Friday following a 48-14 loss to No. 1 Montrose.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado
Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
Vital Point ER Specialists
Pueblo facility suspended from administering COVID-19 vaccines following unannounced site inspection; some people need to get revaccinated
Firefighters work to extinguish a multi-vehicle fire at Windish RV Center on Nov. 18, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple RVs, other vehicles at Fountain RV dealership

Latest News

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second...
Report: Broncos WR Tim Patrick agrees to $30M extension
UCCS women’s soccer ready to traverse “The Road to Weidner Field”
UCCS women’s soccer ready to traverse “The Road to Weidner Field”
Air Force basketball rallies for win over Texas Southern in home opener
Air Force basketball rallies for win over Texas Southern in home opener
The Colorado Rapids announced Dicks Sporting Goods Park will begin operating at full capacity...
11 News talks in depth with Rapids coach Robin Fraser as No.1 seed Colorado preps for MLS Cup Playoffs