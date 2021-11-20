Advertisement

Monoclonal Antibody treatment to become more accessible to Coloradans Monday

By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave an update on monoclonal antibody treatment on Friday. The governor says he will be issuing an executive order allowing Coloradans to request monoclonal antibody treatment without needing a referral from a doctor.

Starting Monday, any Coloradan who tests positive for COVID-19 can call the state to see if they qualify for the treatment and to sign up for an appointment if one is available. That number is 1-800-268-2926.

Qualifications for the treatment include:

-Those 60 and older.

-Those under 60 who have an underlying health condition or are immunocompromised.

The governor says it’s important that people get tested if they feel sick. That’s because the treatment is meant to be taken within ten days of having COVID-19 symptoms. Before you are so sick that you are hospitalized.

“There would be more people in the hospitals today if it wasn’t for monoclonal antibody treatment. And we expect that difference to grow even larger in the weeks ahead as we surge the monoclonal antibody treatment to make it more widely available in Colorado,” said Gov. Polis.

The governor says this increase in access is possible now that the state has more supply from the federal government.

For more information on monoclonal antibody therapy in Colorado click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado
Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
Firefighters work to extinguish a multi-vehicle fire at Windish RV Center on Nov. 18, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple RVs, other vehicles at Fountain RV dealership
David Miller along with cash/suspected drugs seized.
Man arrested on new charges in Fountain the same day he was sentenced for a different crime

Latest News

The SOMB has decided to change the name ‘sex offenders’ to ‘clients, adults and individuals who...
Sex Offender Management Board changes ‘Sex Offender’ term for Colorado treatment providers
Students studying nursing, radiology, respiratory, athletics training and dental hygiene...
Pueblo Community College denied industry accreditation for bachelor’s in nursing program
On Wednesday students in the BSN (Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing) program at Pueblo Community...
WATCH - Pueblo Community College denied industry accreditation for bachelor's in nursing program
Cooler Weekend
Cloudy & Breezy Saturday