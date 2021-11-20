Monoclonal Antibody treatment to become more accessible to Coloradans Monday

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave an update on monoclonal antibody treatment on Friday. The governor says he will be issuing an executive order allowing Coloradans to request monoclonal antibody treatment without needing a referral from a doctor.

Starting Monday, any Coloradan who tests positive for COVID-19 can call the state to see if they qualify for the treatment and to sign up for an appointment if one is available. That number is 1-800-268-2926.

Qualifications for the treatment include:

-Those 60 and older.

-Those under 60 who have an underlying health condition or are immunocompromised.

The governor says it’s important that people get tested if they feel sick. That’s because the treatment is meant to be taken within ten days of having COVID-19 symptoms. Before you are so sick that you are hospitalized.

“There would be more people in the hospitals today if it wasn’t for monoclonal antibody treatment. And we expect that difference to grow even larger in the weeks ahead as we surge the monoclonal antibody treatment to make it more widely available in Colorado,” said Gov. Polis.

The governor says this increase in access is possible now that the state has more supply from the federal government.

For more information on monoclonal antibody therapy in Colorado click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.