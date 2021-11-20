Care and Share distributing over 8,000 turkeys to families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and many are still struggling to put food on their shelves. Care and Share is helping by collecting turkeys and today, they will be giving them to non-profits across the city to help the families.

With the help of 11 News viewers, more than 8,000 turkeys will be provided to families in need. These turkeys were collected from the Take A Turkey to Work Day Friday and donations provided online. This helps families as one in nine people need food here in Southern Colorado.

The agencies have arrived to pick up the turkeys and will provide them to families this week.

