Advertisement

Accidental discharge of gun at Atlanta airport halts departures

An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a firearm was accidentally discharged at the airport Saturday.(Courtesy Erika Zeidler via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced there was an accidental discharge of a firearm Saturday in the security screening area, a spokesperson said on Twitter.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. ET and caused a brief delay on flights at the nation’s busiest airport.

The spokesperson tweeted there was no danger to passengers and employees, after concerns of a potential active shooter situation were posted to social media by people in the area.

“There is NOT an active shooter at the airport,” the airport tweeted.

Atlanta police responded to the scene. CNN reported no one had been injured, and investigators were looking into how it happened, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vital Point ER Specialists
Pueblo facility suspended from administering COVID-19 vaccines following unannounced site inspection; some people need to get revaccinated
Crash in Colorado Springs 11/19/21
1 arrested in suspected DUI crash that closed down Woodmen Friday night
Colorado Springs Police say northbound Powers is closed at Carefree Circle due to a traffic...
Possible road rage crash closes northbound Powers in Colorado Springs Friday
Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado
El Paso County Sheriff’s office is responding to a “call for service for a suspicious incident...
Deputies investigate shooting after man was shot in the face Friday morning

Latest News

This morning, the group provided 150 meals to families. The meals include turkey, stuffing,...
Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps providing Thanksgiving meals to 150 families
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend
Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at CPCD headquarter near Old Colorado City.
‘Thanksfest 2021′ helps give 300 local families Thanksgiving meals