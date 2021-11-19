Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from a Colorado apartment complex on fire

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Intense video was released to the public on Thursday by the Boulder Police Department showcasing two heroes in action.

The rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor. The complex is located close to the Pearl Street Mall.

“On the count of three, kick out,” you can hear one of the first responders yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder Police credited BPD Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and BFR Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue. You can watch it at the top of this article. Miraculously, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page reads. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation after it damaged 81 units.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Police lights.
Colorado man facing sexual assault charges tied to missing child case
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
David Miller along with cash/suspected drugs seized.
Man arrested on new charges in Fountain the same day he was sentenced for a different crime
Police activity in Colorado Springs on I-25 11/17/21.
Stalled vehicle causes major traffic delays in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

Colorado direct care workers minimum wage will be raised to $15 starting January 1, 2022.
Governor Jared Polis signs agreement to increase minimum wage for direct care workers in CO
Cat rescued by an Animal Law Enforcement Officer.
Cat stuck on a roof for three days rescued by animal law enforcement officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
Warmer Friday
Warmer Friday
Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado