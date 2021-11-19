WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from a Colorado apartment complex on fire

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Intense video was released to the public on Thursday by the Boulder Police Department showcasing two heroes in action.

The rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor. The complex is located close to the Pearl Street Mall.

“On the count of three, kick out,” you can hear one of the first responders yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder Police credited BPD Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and BFR Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue. You can watch it at the top of this article. Miraculously, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page reads. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation after it damaged 81 units.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.