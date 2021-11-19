Northbound Powers closed at Carefree Friday afternoon due to multi-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say northbound Powers is closed at north Carefree Circle due to a traffic crash.

Northbound Powers closed at S. Carefree Circle due to traffic accident. Seek alternate Routes if possible. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 19, 2021

Officers say the call came in just before 12:45 p.m. Friday. Those in the area should use alternate routes.

At the time this article was written it was unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

