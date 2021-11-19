Advertisement

Northbound Powers closed at Carefree Friday afternoon due to multi-vehicle crash

Colorado Springs Police say northbound Powers is closed at Carefree Circle due to a traffic...
Colorado Springs Police say northbound Powers is closed at Carefree Circle due to a traffic crash.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say northbound Powers is closed at north Carefree Circle due to a traffic crash.

Officers say the call came in just before 12:45 p.m. Friday. Those in the area should use alternate routes.

At the time this article was written it was unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
Firefighters work to extinguish a multi-vehicle fire at Windish RV Center on Nov. 18, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple RVs, other vehicles at Fountain RV dealership
David Miller along with cash/suspected drugs seized.
Man arrested on new charges in Fountain the same day he was sentenced for a different crime

Latest News

Police lights.
3 people shot in Aurora High School parking lot Friday
aurora hinkley
Police investigating after two people shot in Aurora high school parking lot
RITTENHOUSE
WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of murder in Kenosha protest killings
Gov. Polis news conference slate
WATCH: Governor Jared Polis to give update on COVID-19 Friday