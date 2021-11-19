Advertisement

New CDC report shows rising overdose deaths in Colorado

By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new report from the CDC shows that overdose deaths in Colorado increased drastically over the course of the pandemic.

1,655 Coloradans died of an overdose between April 2020 and April 2021. That represents a 34% increase from the previous year. During the 12-month period ending in April 2020 there were 1,230 overdose deaths and between April 2018 and April 2019 overdose deaths did not even reach 1,000.

Experts a the Friendly Harbor Community Center in Pueblo say the pandemic exacerbated a problem that was already plaguing our state.

They tell me the isolation and jobs loss that came along with the pandemic can be direct cause of depression and addictive behavior.

There are resources available to the growing number of Coloradans struggling with addiction. These range from harm reduction measures like fentanyl test strips and Narcan, an emergency nasal spray that can stop an opioid overdose, to peer support services that address addiction at its source.

“Harm reduction is a hot topic. Whether we are talking about needle exchanges, or availability of Narcan, or safe places for addicts to be. Yes there are two sides to that coin it is a tough conversation but the good news is that it’s happening. The one thing we can do that is not as politically charged is we can address stigma.” Says Michelle Hill of Friendly Harbor.

The center is staffed by former addicts who act as peer mentors to those hoping to conquer their own addiction. Their mission is to change the cultural stigma around drug addiction and mental illness by letting those who are suffering know that they should not be afraid to seek help.

Other available resources include Colorado Wellness Recovery which is designed to help Coloradans struggling with substance abuse disorders. If you or a loved one is in crisis and needs help immediately you are encourage to call Colorado Crisis Services.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Police lights.
Colorado man facing sexual assault charges tied to missing child case
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
David Miller along with cash/suspected drugs seized.
Man arrested on new charges in Fountain the same day he was sentenced for a different crime
Police activity in Colorado Springs on I-25 11/17/21.
Stalled vehicle causes major traffic delays in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado
Colorado Springs Utilities says it’s important to avoid putting foods that contain large...
Colorado Springs Utilities warns about damage caused by fats, oil and grease in pipes
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Fire burning outside Estes Park in Colorado estimated at 146 acres with 60 percent containment Wednesday night
A new report from the CDC shows that overdose deaths in Colorado increased drastically over the...
WATCH - New CDC report shows rising overdose deaths in Colorado