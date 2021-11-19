Deputies investigate shooting near South Academy in Fountain Friday morning
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s office is responding to a “call for service for a suspicious incident Friday morning.
Deputies say a shooting happened near Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard, closing roads in the area.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
