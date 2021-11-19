Deputies investigate shooting near South Academy in Fountain Friday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s office is responding to a “call for service for a suspicious incident Friday morning.

Deputies say a shooting happened near Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard, closing roads in the area.

The EPSO Patrol Division is investigating a shooting that occurred near Coventry / S. Academy. NB S. Academy Blvd is closed from Hartford. Avoid the area. Media staging info to follow. pic.twitter.com/Rci6YETi4W — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 19, 2021

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.