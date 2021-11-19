Governor Polis partners to host vaccine clinic with Colorado Rockies Saturday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis and his administration are partnering with the Colorado Rockies to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Coors Field Saturday, November 20. The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be open for anyone above the age of 5 to get a first, second, or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Rockies are proud to partner with the Governor’s Office and the State of Colorado to help ensure that all Coloradans have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Greg Feasel, Colorado Rockies president and chief operating officer. “We’re thankful for the Governor and his team’s efforts to make this event happen, and we are excited to welcome Coloradans to Coors Field for an event as important as this.”

Those who get vaccinated will get a picture with the Rockies mascot, Dinger, and will “receive additional giveaways including Rockies promotional jerseys, hats, and baseball cards while supplies last”.

“Families and kids across Colorado are protecting themselves with the safe and effective COVID vaccine. Coloradans are working together to end the pandemic so our kids can thrive and we can all enjoy an even safer baseball season next year. We thank the Rockies for their efforts, urge Coloradans to sign up for this clinic and to get the lifesaving vaccine and booster today,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Advance appointments are available, walk up will also be accepted.

More information below:

Saturday, Nov. 20

Coors Field (2001 Blake St., Denver, CO 80205)

Entry: Gate D at 20th and Blake

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Parking: Lot A on the north side of the stadium off Park Ave. and Wazee

