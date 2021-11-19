Governor Jared Polis releases statement on FDA Approval of Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters for All Adults

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis released a statement Friday morning after reports of the FDA authorized booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults.

“The science is clear: everyone who got two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine needs a third dose for continued protection. While it has been frustrating to watch an unelected board delay necessary boosters for Americans, today I’m glad to see the FDA finally take the right step forward in further protecting all Americans from COVID-19. In Colorado, booster doses are already available to every adult who wants one, as the science and data have been clear that an additional dose of this lifesaving, free, and effective vaccine offers additional immunity. Get your booster before Thanksgiving and before the holiday season. I urge the CDC to act quickly on the FDA’s recommendation and approve COVID-19 boosters for everyone.”

All adults in Colorado have been eligible for a booster COVID-19 shot after Governor Polis issued an Executive Order on November 11.

