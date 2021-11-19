Firefighters rescue cat stuck in culvert

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo West fire department rescued a cat on Wednesday who had been missing for four days.

Crews say the cat named Tinker was found in a culvert by the owner and firefighters were able to get him out safely.

Reunited! Tonight Pueblo West Fire Department helped with a missing cat who was found after 4 days by its owner in a... Posted by Pueblo West Fire Department on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The cat was able to go back home and stay warm inside.

Great work Pueblo Fire Department!

