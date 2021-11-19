Advertisement

Firefighters rescue cat stuck in culvert

Pueblo West fire department rescued a cat on Wednesday who had been missing for four days.
Pueblo West fire department rescued a cat on Wednesday who had been missing for four days.(Pueblo West Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo West fire department rescued a cat on Wednesday who had been missing for four days.

Crews say the cat named Tinker was found in a culvert by the owner and firefighters were able to get him out safely.

Reunited! Tonight Pueblo West Fire Department helped with a missing cat who was found after 4 days by its owner in a...

Posted by Pueblo West Fire Department on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The cat was able to go back home and stay warm inside.

Great work Pueblo Fire Department!

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
Firefighters work to extinguish a multi-vehicle fire at Windish RV Center on Nov. 18, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple RVs, other vehicles at Fountain RV dealership
David Miller along with cash/suspected drugs seized.
Man arrested on new charges in Fountain the same day he was sentenced for a different crime
Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado

Latest News

File photo.
Deputies investigate shooting near South Academy in Fountain Friday morning
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Polis partners to host vaccine clinic with Colorado Rockies Saturday
11.19.21
Warmer Friday
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Colorado Springs police investigate after man shows up at hospital with stab wound