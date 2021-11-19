Colorado Springs Utilities warns about damage caused by fats, oil and grease in pipes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -As you get ready to cook for the holidays, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has an important reminder that could help you avoid a costly repair bill. Thursday, CSU held a demonstration to show the process crews go through if someone does not properly dispose of certain foods.

It’s important to avoid putting foods that contain large amounts of fat, oil, or grease down your sink. It can affect not only your house, but possibly your neighbors or nearby businesses.

When you put these liquids down the sink, they can harden like a rock and clog drains. This can back up your personal service line causing your house to flood. It can also cause a blockage in the main line affecting other buildings in the area. To fix this, crews with colorado spring utilities will come out and clean the clogged main line. They use a camera to search for debris.

The cleaning process can take anywhere from two to five hours. Worst case scenario, it could cost you a lot of money.

“When the waste water comes up it usually comes up at the bottom of the house, usually basement if you have a basement. Then if you have couches and beds and TVs, all that can be damaged through that. So it could be thousands and thousands of dollars of damage,” said Rob Paraggio, Wastewater Pipes Operations Supervisor for Colorado Springs Utilities.

Colorado Springs Utilities has five tips to help reduce getting fat, oil, or grease in pipes:

Pour leftover grease into an empty container. throw it in the trash once it’s hardened. Scrape off food scraps so they don’t end up in the garbage disposal. Make sure you wipe down all pots, pans, and dishes with a paper towel before washing them. It’s also a good idea to cover your drains with a screen. Consider composting food scraps.

Foods to be careful with include meats, sauces, gravy, dressings, cheese, butter and anything deep fried. As well as wipes, eggshells, and coffee grounds. You should throw all these in the trash.

