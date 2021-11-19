Advertisement

Colorado Springs police investigate after man shows up at hospital with stab wound

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is being treated for stab wounds after reportedly showing up to the hospital Thursday night.

Colorado Springs police were called to the area near North Circle Drive and Galley Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a “physical disturbance”. The disturbance reportedly resulted in a man getting stabbed.

Officers say everyone involved left the area before they arrived, but the victim later arrived at the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

